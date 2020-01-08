Buckingham Palace Responds To Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Decision To Take A ‘Step Back’ From Royal Roles

Buckingham Palace responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from their roles in the royal family.

The decision was announced Wednesday on Instagram after reports surfaced that Markle and Prince Harry were contemplating moving to Canada and giving up their royal titles.

A statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. https://t.co/1qtTEHiIq6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 8, 2020

Buckingham palace published their own statement shortly after.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the Palace said in a statement. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.” (RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Confirm They Will ‘Step Back’ From Royal Roles)

The statement from Markle and Prince Harry claimed the two are working to “carve out a progressive new role.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Markle and Prince Harry’s statement read on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the statement added.

The BBC reported that nobody in the Royal family was consulted before Markle and Prince Harry made their announcement on Instagram.

BREAKING. BBC Understands that no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight, the Palace is understood to be ‘disappointed’. — Jonny Dymond (@JonnyDymond) January 8, 2020

