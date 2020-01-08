Superstar Cardi B Says She’s ‘Filing’ For ‘Nigerian Citizenship’ Amid US Tensions With Iran

Superstar Cardi B said she’s “filing” for her “Nigerian citizenship” amid growing tensions between the United States and Iran following President Donald Trump’s airstrike.

“Naaaaa these memes are fuckin, but shit ain’t no joke,” the 27-year-old rapper tweeted to her millions of followers after Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iranian Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The tweet was noted by People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Hits Back After Cardi B Threatens To Get Her Leash Once Again)

“Specially being from New York,” she added. “It’s sad this man is putting Americans live[s] in danger [sic]. Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship..”

Cardi continued in a follow-up tweet, “Picking my tribe.”

A government official of Nigeria, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, responded to the “Hustlers” star’s tweet welcoming her. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Responds To Cardi B’s ‘Dog Walk’ Threat)

“As one in charge of the Diaspora for [Nigeria], we can’t wait to receive you again,” the tweet read, per the outlet. “Our doors are open, sister.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has made it clear in the past she is not a fan of the president and has thrown her support behind Bernie Sanders in the 2020 race.

“One thing that I like about Bernie [Sanders] is that, you know, there’s proof that he’s been doing this for years,” the rapper shared in a Vogue article. “That he been caring about people for years. That it’s inside of him, being a humanitarian. When I see the candidates be like, oh well, some of his bills, they not perfect.”

“If he’s such a perfect person, why is Vermont not perfect,” she added. “People are not perfect, but he has the perfect intentions. He naturally cares about minorities. He actually cares about people getting Medicare because he knows they can’t afford it. I don’t feel like he’s just saying these things ’cause he want the vote.”