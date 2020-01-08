Concept Images From ‘Avatar 2’ Get Released By Director James Cameron

James Cameron has given fans their first look at “Avatar 2.”

The legendary director shared some concept art for the highly-anticipated movie at 2020 CES earlier in the week, according to Variety. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

You can see the images below.

“Avatar” was one of the greatest movies ever made. It was a monumental cinematic achievement. Audiences had never seen anything like it before.

You know what else “Avatar” did? It made an absurd amount of money at the box office. The film from Cameron made more than $2.7 billion around the globe.

You can bet just about everything you have that “Avatar 2” will also stack up an obscene amount of money when it’s released December 2021.

That much is a guarantee.

As for the concept art, I’m not even really sure what to make of it. It looks very similar to the first movie, and it doesn’t really offer many plot details.

If anything, it just shows us a sense of peace. After that, I have no idea how to read into it.

Sound off in the comments with your hopes for the second movie.