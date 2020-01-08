Trump Campaign Slams Dems After Congressman Allegedly Insinuates US Has A ‘Crazy’ Leader, But Iran Doesn’t

The Trump campaign slammed Democrats as “Iran apologists” after a Democratic congressman reportedly said Wednesday that the United States has a “crazy” leader but Iran does not.

The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel tweeted Wednesday that an unnamed Democratic congressman reacted to the missile strikes in Iran by saying both that Iran does not have a “crazy” leader and implying that President Donald Trump is a crazy leader.

“You need two crazy leaders to start a war, and fortunately, Iran doesn’t have one,” the congressman reportedly said.

Weigel did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, but later tweeted that “sometimes, an interview is over, and the source makes a point that he/she wouldn’t say on record. I thought that quote was memorable, but by no means worth burning them over.” (RELATED: Footage Allegedly Shows Iranian Missiles Attacks On Bases Holding US Troops)

Quote of the day so far, from a Dem member of Congress reacting to Iran’s limited strikes: “You need two crazy leaders to start a war, and fortunately, Iran doesn’t have one.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 8, 2020

Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh slammed the unnamed Democratic congressman for his remarks, saying, “If you say that Democrats are Iran apologists, they and their pals in the media scream bloody murder.”

“But then one of their elected members of Congress says something like this that just proves it,” Murtaugh told the DCNF. “The fact is that Americans want to see their President acting decisively and defending the nation’s interests and that’s exactly what President Trump did. The days of appeasing terrorists and the regimes that support them are over. ”

“The fact that this upsets Democrats says more about them than anything else,” Murtaugh added.

The Democratic congressman’s comment comes after multiple airbases housing U.S. troops came under fire from Iran Tuesday night. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it fired the missiles in retaliation for the Jan. 2 U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that Trump’s Defense Department ordered a U.S. military airstrike that killed Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Following Soleimani’s death, the State Department urged Americans to leave Iraq and suspended all consular operations.

Soleimani was “actively developing plans” to attack both American service members in Iraq and American diplomats in Iraq, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The airstrike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who is the leader of Kata’ib Hezbollah or the Popular Mobilization Forces, the group that attempted to storm the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31, 2019.

