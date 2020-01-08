Emily Ratajkowski and Michael Moore Talk 2020 Election, Trump and Sanders

Emily Ratajkowski sat down with Michael Moore to talk 2020 election and made it clear that she thinks the only man who can beat President Donald Trump is Bernie Sanders.

“One of the other things, that’s not for nothing, Trump doesn’t have anything on him [Sanders],” the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model explained during her appearance on Moore’s Rumble podcast that aired Wednesday. It starts at the 17:45 mark. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

“He [Trump] comes after everyone and not everyone does a great job of handling it,” she added. “And Bernie, he just kind of like can’t fuck with.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Moore agreed with the supermodel and suggested that the reason he thinks Sanders is a good match for Trump is because the president is from Queen’s and “doesn’t know how to deal with Brooklyn. That’s Bernie.”

Later, Ratajkowski said when people tell her that Trump’s supporters are just “stupid” she shuts them down and said she fears he could win again. The first part happens at the 19:50 mark and then later at the 49:13 mark.

“Well, that’s the thing, one thing that really frustrates me, even about people in my generation, there’s this sort of feeling that ‘well Trump supporters are stupid,'” Emily explained. “And I really don’t believe that. I don’t really believe that anyone’s stupid.”

“I think that he [Trump] has a very good chance of winning again,” she added. “I’m hoping that his plan [regarding Iran] is so wrong and it’ll backfire and America people will be like ‘hey fuck you big guy, like we are going to vote you out.”

Ratajkowski continued later at the 52:25 mark, “If Bernie doesn’t get the nom[ination] it’s going to be very hard for me to campaign” for [Joe] Biden.”

At one point, she also explained that she does “not want to see” Michelle Obama run for president in 2020 because that’s “the same mistake we made from [Hillary] Clinton.”

“Taking someone from the establishment that everyone’s sick of,” the swimsuit model shared. “You’re taking Biden. He will be so easy to destroy. Also, like I don’t love a misogynist.” That last part comes at the 26:57 mark.