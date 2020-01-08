Editorial

Georgia Quarterback Jake Fromm Declares For The NFL Draft

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is going pro.

According to Adam Schefter, Fromm declared for the draft Wednesday after three years as the starter for the Bulldogs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is big news out of the SEC that I’m not sure we all expected. Given the fact Fromm won’t be a top two pick this season or next, I figured he could come back.

Apparently, he wants out of Athens and wants to start making NFL money. I guess I can’t blame him for that. Everybody wants to get paid.

 

It’ll be interesting to see where he falls in the draft. He’s 100% going behind Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. There’s no question about that.

He’s probably also going behind Justin Herbert out of Oregon. That means Fromm is at best the fourth best option on the board.

Jordan Love out of Utah State could also jump ahead of him.

 

It’ll be interesting to see who scoops him up. I think there’s a chance he regrets not coming back for another year, but that’s just me.

Either way, he’s going to start making some serious money.