Footage Allegedly Shows Iranian Missiles Attacks On Bases Holding US Troops

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
Cell phone footage allegedly captures Iran firing missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Multiple airbases that house U.S. troops came under fire Tuesday night. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they fired the missiles in retaliation for the Jan. 2 U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

