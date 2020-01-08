Iranian Bombs Miss Everyone, Liberals Hardest Hit

On today’s podcast we cover the latest news on the Iranian missile strike in Iraq and the liberal response to it. Also, CNN settled with Nick Sandman, and the Senate is ready to move on impeachment without caving to the demands of Democrats.

Listen to the show:

Iran launched 15 missiles at Iraqi air bases where US soldiers are also housed, and either missed everyone or deliberately landed where no one would be killed. It was great news for the free world and was followed by a statement that hints that Iran might be content with that, for now, if the US does not retaliate. The President is set to address the nation this morning on the topic.

The hardest hit in the bombardment are the Democrats in and out of the media who were set to blame President Trump for the loss of life, before we learned there wasn’t any, and who were gleefully spreading Iranian propaganda before the facts were known. There were also many media flubs, naturally, because they’re on the Democrats’ team. We get into all of it.

Speaking of bad days for journalism, CNN settled their lawsuit with Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandman after the network smeared the teenage when he was confronted by a Native American with a history of stolen valor. The amount of the settlement is being withheld by the network demanding transparency from others, but we hope it’s substantial.

Mitch McConnell has the votes to proceed to an impeachment trial without the need for input from Democrats in the Senate, just like Democrats did to pass the articles of impeachment in the House. The only question that remains is will Nancy Pelosi ever send them over knowing the treatment Democrats gave Republicans will be waiting for them in the Senate? We get into it.

