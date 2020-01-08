Jillian Michaels Insists We Should Be Celebrating Lizzo For Her Music, Not For Being Overweight

Personal trainer Jillian Michaels questioned why musician Lizzo is celebrated for her body instead of her music.

The comments came during Michaels’ appearance on Buzzfeed’s “AM2DM” where the “Truth Hurts” singer was brought up.

.@JillianMichaels on Lizzo: “Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.” pic.twitter.com/FkKBd8J87b — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) January 8, 2020



“I love that they’re putting images out there that we normally don’t get to see, of bodies that we don’t get to see being celebrated,” host Alex Berg said, referencing how celebrities are now “preaching self acceptance.”

“But, why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Like, why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause, it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes. I’m just being honest,” Michaels responded. “There’s never a moment where I’m like ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight!’ Like, why do I even care? Why is my job to care about her weight?”

Berg tweeted out a response to the moment on her personal Twitter account.

“What I was going to say here is that Lizzo has been incredibly important in giving so many of us a possibility model for accepting our bodies as we are and celebrating bodies that are normally ridiculed,” Berg tweeted.

The comments came after Lizzo announced she was quitting Twitter after receiving negativity on the social media platform.

“I just want to say that I, you know, I just took a DNA test and it turns out I quit Twitter,” Lizzo said on Instagram live. “I quit Twitter. I’m off it. All social media is not created equal.”