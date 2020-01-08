John James Outraises Democratic Incumbent In Race For Michigan Senate Seat, Campaign Says

GOP U.S. Senate contender John James announced Tuesday that he outraised his Democratic incumbent in a state President Donald Trump won in the 2016 election.

James’s campaign announced that it outraised rival Democratic Sen. Gary Peters by $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, reporting fundraising numbers of $3.5 million. The announcement came around an hour after Peters said his campaign raised about $2.5 million and has $8 million in cash on hand, which is a state record for end-of-the-year cash on hand, according to Michigan Live. James’s campaign did not report how much cash on hand it had.

Thank YOU to our grassroots army who helped raise $3.5M over the last 3 months! YOUR sacrifice matters. Many of you gave at least $25 which added up & made all the difference. My commitment to service before self would not matter without YOURS. Thank you! God bless you! #letsfly — John James (@JohnJamesMI) January 7, 2020

“Gary Peters has always tried to lead from behind, and today’s announcement finds him once again in the back of the pack,” Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox told Michigan Live. “From polling to fundraising, Gary Peters is playing catch-up with John James.”

The Republican senatorial contender has already received endorsements from the Michigan Republican Party and Vice President Mike Pence. (RELATED: Michigan Democratic Party Bashes Black Senate Contender For ‘Far-Right’ Anti-Abortion Stances)

“I’m so thankful for the overwhelming support my campaign has received from folks across the state of Michigan,” Peters said in a statement. “As this campaign continues to break records, it’s clear that Michiganders still want effective leaders who get things done.”

Neither James’s campaign nor Peters’s campaign responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

