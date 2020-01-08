Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis And Shares When He And Hailey Plan To Start A Family

Justin Bieber revealed Wednesday that he’s been diagnosed with Lyme disease and has also been battling a “serious case of” mono.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” the 25-year-old pop singer shared in an Instagram post. “Not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.” (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

“These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly,” he added. “You can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.” (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

According to CNN, Lyme disease is an infection caused by bacteria commonly carried by ticks that if untreated can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system.

Along with his post, he included a screenshot of a headline from TMZ that read, “Justin Bieber Battling Lyme Disease And Winning.”

In the piece, the outlet also wrote that the “Baby” hitmaker has revealed that after his 2020 tour he and his supermodel wife, Hailey Bieber, plan to get to work on starting their family.

You might recall that Hailey and Justin reconnected in 2018 and secretly tied the knot a few months later at a courthouse in New York City in September that same year. One year later, they made things official, once again, with a gorgeous ceremony surrounded by family and friends.