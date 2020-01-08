Kate Beckinsale Has Something To Say About Romance Reports Involving Machine Gun Kelly

Kate Beckinsale had something to say about those reports that she and Machine Gun Kelly were romantically involved following the 2020 Golden Globes.

“Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wild fires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a fucking life,” the 46-year-old actress replied. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

It was in response to a comment about reports of her leaving a Golden Globes after-party with the 29-year-old rapper. The person wrote to the “Click” star, “Machine gun Kelly Really? I’m out!!! You are now infected.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jan 7, 2020 at 1:23pm PST

Another follower told Beckinsale, “U need a man,” to which she had a quick comeback writing, “maybe you do since it’s so much on your mind xx.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

On Monday, reports surfaced that the “Underworld star and “Bird Box” actor spent time together at after award party festivities. Kelly is best friends with “Saturday Night Live” star, Pete Davidson. For those that might recall, last January Beckinsale and Davidson started romance reports when they were spotted together leaving an after-party following the 2019 Golden Globes.

For the next several months, the two were spotted out and about and several of those times they packed on the public displays of affection. By April, reports surfaced that the pair were slowing “things down” and other’s reported that the romance was over.