Khalil Tate Wants To End Stigma That He’s A Running Quarterback, Won’t Switch To Receiver

Former Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate doesn’t want to switch positions in the NFL.

According to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, Tate was talking about what he wants to put on display for scouts before the draft, and said, “Just that I can throw. The stigma behind me is that I’m just a runner. But when I get out here and spin the ball in front of them, it opens their eyes. That’s something that they didn’t know I could do.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalil Tate (@khalil_tate) on Dec 6, 2019 at 7:15pm PST

When discussing potentially switching to wide receiver, the former Arizona quarterback said, “Nah, that’s not my plan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalil Tate (@khalil_tate) on Dec 2, 2019 at 5:49pm PST

I hate to burst everyone’s bubble here, but Tate isn’t going to be a star in the NFL. Not at all. This is nothing like the Lamar Jackson situation.

It was obvious to anybody with eyes that Jackson could play in the league as a quarterback. Tate? Yeah, I’m not sold at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalil Tate (@khalil_tate) on Nov 18, 2019 at 6:22pm PST

His best completion percentage at Arizona was 62%. That’s not good at all. He also threw only 14 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions in his final season.

He’s far from being a star. Remember when he was supposed to be a Heisman finalist? Yeah, that was funny for a hot minute.

I doubt Tate hangs around in the NFL for long at all.