Khalil Tate Wants To End Stigma That He’s A Running Quarterback, Won’t Switch To Receiver

Former Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate doesn’t want to switch positions in the NFL.
According to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, Tate was talking about what he wants to put on display for scouts before the draft, and said, “Just that I can throw. The stigma behind me is that I’m just a runner. But when I get out here and spin the ball in front of them, it opens their eyes. That’s something that they didn’t know I could do.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
When discussing potentially switching to wide receiver, the former Arizona quarterback said, “Nah, that’s not my plan.”
I hate to burst everyone’s bubble here, but Tate isn’t going to be a star in the NFL. Not at all. This is nothing like the Lamar Jackson situation.
It was obvious to anybody with eyes that Jackson could play in the league as a quarterback. Tate? Yeah, I’m not sold at all.
His best completion percentage at Arizona was 62%. That’s not good at all. He also threw only 14 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions in his final season.
He’s far from being a star. Remember when he was supposed to be a Heisman finalist? Yeah, that was funny for a hot minute.
I doubt Tate hangs around in the NFL for long at all.