Learn A New Skill in 2020 With These 8 Training Bundles

The start of a new year always feels optimistic and full of promise — and you might as well take advantage of that momentum and learn a new skill in 2020. The best way to show employers that you’re worthy of a raise — or even a promotion — is to prove that you’re constantly investing in your own growth. These eight trainings are focused around some of the most desired, marketable skills this upcoming year. And you can learn (and relearn) these lessons on your own time, if necessary.

The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle

Develop your project management chops with this highly comprehensive project management training. It includes 11 different courses that will help you complete business projects on time and on budget — all while minimizing waste and increasing quality. It even includes courses covering the highly coveted Scrum and Agile methodologies.

Find it here for $45.99.

The Complete 2020 IT Certification Exam Prep Mega Bundle

When it comes to technology, developing your acumen can be a vast and tricky grounds to navigate. That’s where the Complete 2020 IT Certification Exam Prep Mega Bundle comes into play, covering the most in-demand IT exams. That includes AWS, CompTIA, Microsoft Azure, Cisco and more. It’s what you need to add to your repertoire of skills or even start a brand new skill set.

Find it here for $39.

The Complete Videography Bundle: Beginner to Expert

Create beautiful, professional looking videos with this Complete Videography Bundle: Beginner to Expert. Video content is a surefire way to keep users engaged with content, and this bundle includes ten different courses that show you how to use multiple tools to edit and produce compelling videos.

Find it here for $29.99.

The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle

Any well-rounded marketer needs to know how to use digital platforms to better optimize their campaigns. This 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle includes 12 courses that cover Google Analytics, YouTube, Google AdWords and more — plus the methodologies that back them up, including SEO best practices, optimizing sales strategies and more.

Find it here for $39.

The Complete 2020 Adobe CC Certification Bundle

Adobe’s Creative Cloud is an essential part of virtually every designer’s skill set, and this training can get you up to speed. Learn to beautifully edit photos using Photoshop, develop creative vector graphics with Illustrator and much more. This collection even covers the latest and greatest Adobe techniques, so if you’re already advanced/intermediate with Adobe, you’ll still have something new to learn.

Find it here for $39.

The Complete Microsoft Excel & VBA Bundle

Whether you’ve been avoiding Microsoft Excel or use it daily, the Complete Microsoft Excel & VBA Bundle will show you how to use this powerful problem solving platform to its true capacity. From automating your most repetitive processes to crunching huge datasets, you’ll learn how to use Excel to develop business insights.

Find it here for $29.99.

The Complete 2020 Google SEO & Growth Hacking Bundle

If you want to learn quick ways to grow your company, look no further than this Complete 2020 Google SEO & Growth Hacking Bundle. This bundle shows you marketing growth techniques that help you grow your audience exponentially — from bringing in thousands of leads and subscribers, to optimizing your website for sales, and more.

Find it here for $25.

The Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle

The Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle is your ticket to learning the world’s most popular and fundamental programming languages, to the most niche, in-demand languages right now. It’s the perfect learning bundle for both beginners and experts.

Find it here for $45.

Prices subject to change.

You can’t beat free! Get $70+ worth of premium Mac apps for free today!

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');