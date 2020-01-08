Watch The Trailer For The New Netflix Series ‘Locke & Key’

Netflix dropped the trailer for its new series “Locke & Key” early Wednesday.

The plot of the upcoming series, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “Based on the best-selling graphic novels, Locke & Key follows 3 siblings who, after the murder of their father, move to their ancestral home only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

While this might not sound like my usual cup of tea, the trailer has me thinking this one might be dark enough, bloody enough, and interesting enough to garner my attention.

Give it a watch below.

Like I said above, this might not seem like my usual genre, but I’m into it. I’m actually very into it. As long as it’s dark, keeps us on the edge of our seats and has great pacing, then people will enjoy it.

“Harry Potter” is the gold standard for something like this. Do I expect “Locke & Key” to meet that standard? No, but it does look pretty good.

We also won’t have to wait long to see it because it gets here February 7. That’s not too long at all. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

I’m excited to check it out on Netflix!