Mac Miller’s Family To Release New Album Following His Death

The posthumous album, “Circles,” will be released January 17 by rapper Mac Miller’s family following his death in September of 2018.

Miller died from an apparent drug overdose. As previously reported, multiple people have been arrested in connection with his death, including a man who reportedly was his drug dealer.

The announcement for his new album was made Wednesday by his family on his Instagram account.

“At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to ‘Swimming,’ entitled ‘Circles,'” the statement on his social media said. “Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle- Swimming in Circles was the concept.”

Miller was working with songwriter and producer Jon Brion to complete the project at the time of his death. After Miller died, Brion dedicated time to finish the project Miller was working on.

“We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work,” the statement from Miller’s family continued. (RELATED: Third Man Arrested In Connection With Mac Miller’s Drug Overdose)

I’m not usually into posthumous albums. Mostly because the artist isn’t here to give their work over to the public. It somehow feels wrong.

However, Miller’s family seems to have really worked hard to figure out exactly what he would have wanted for this album and I’m excited to hear it.

“This is a complicated process that has no right answer,” his family said. “No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it.”