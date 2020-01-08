Carolina Panthers Give Matt Rhule A 7-Year Contract Worth Up To $70 Million

Matt Rhule’s contract with the Carolina Panthers is absolutely huge.

According to Adam Schefter, the contract to make him the Panthers new head coach is for seven years, and has a base value of $60 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With incentives, the contract could be worth up to $70 million.

Panthers are giving former Baylor HC Matt Rhule a seven-year – seven year – deal worth $60 million that with incentives could be worth up to $70 million, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

Below is a live look at Rhule as soon as the ink dries on his deal.

This is a monster contract for a rookie NFL coach. This is pretty much unheard of. I can’t remember the last time I heard of a first-time head coach getting this kind of cash.

Clearly the Panthers were very serious about making sure he didn’t coach for anybody other than them. They just made him one of the highest paid coaches in the world.

Remember when I said he was absolutely going to leave Baylor? Yeah, he would have been a moron to turn down this kind of cash.

Now, he’ll have to go out there and earn it. When you’re getting that kind of cash, you better be winning a hell of a lot more than you’re losing.

I’m honestly just sitting here stunned at the numbers. Mind-boggling to say the least.