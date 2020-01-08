Person Submits Petition To Get Medical Marijuana For Being A Browns Or Bengals Fan

At least one Browns or Bengals fan thinks you should be able to legally smoke weed if you cheer for either team.

According to Cincinnati.com, somebody submitted a petition to the State Medical Board of Ohio to make being a Browns or Bengals fan a reason to get some medical marijuana. Obviously, it’s not expected to pass.

Honestly, I hope this passes. If you’re a fan of the Browns or Bengals, you should absolutely be allowed to smoke weed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Those teams have done nothing but give their fans pain year after year. If that’s not justification for a medical marijuana card, then I don’t know what is.

I’m not even a huge pro-weed guy, but I think the good people of Ohio have suffered enough. If getting high is their way of coping with their atrocious NFL teams, then who am I to stop them?

Also, you just have to applaud the guy who actually put this petition forward. He’s clearly the hero Ohio needs.

Forget Baker Mayfield, this unsung hero is the true savior of the state. While the Bengals and Browns won’t ever be good, he’s at least trying to numb the pain.

Like I stated above, this probably won’t go anywhere, which is a damn shame. An entire state blazed out of their minds over the football teams would provide golden content.