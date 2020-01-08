‘We’re The Bear’: Meghan McCain Fires Back At Claims We Shouldn’t ‘Poke The Bear’ In Iran

Meghan McCain fired back at those who claimed that America shouldn’t “poke the bear” with regard to Iran, arguing that the real bear people should fear was the United States.

During Wednesday's opening segment of ABC's "The View," McCain called attention to the key points she argued should make Americans feel better about the current situation.

“I’m going to give you two things that should make people feel just a little bit better today,” McCain began by pointing out the official statement out of Iran that indicated they were not looking for war. “The foreign minister of Iran tweeted that Iran took proportionate measures last night after the killing of Soleimani and that they do not seek escalation of war.”

“If you know Iran’s capabilities, they more than 100% have the capability to kill American lives last night in every possible way and decided not to,” she explained. “I don’t believe that Iran, it’s in their interest to continue escalating this.”

McCain reflected on the initial response to the strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, noting that the response from many had been to warn President Donald Trump that he shouldn’t “poke the bear” when it came to Iran.

“People say don’t poke the bear, McCain said. “I think it’s easy to forget America’s the bear. We’re the bear. Don’t poke us either. And I’m still not sad that this guy is out.”

“Nobody’s sad about that,” Whoopi Goldberg cut in.

“You know, we had a presidential candidate on yesterday. I had to ask her three times if he’s a terrorist,” McCain shot back.

“I know the cost of war. I have friends who have lost limbs I have friends who have committed suicide when they came back after war. I know the cost of it Im aware, but I also know we should all take a pause, take a beat and see what Trump does. Because right now, as far as I’m concerned, it could have been a hell of a lot worse last night than what Iran did,” McCain concluded.