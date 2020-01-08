Entertainment

Some Nicki Minaj Fans Hate The Superstar’s Wax Figure. Rapper Actually Loved It When It Debuted.

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Many Nicki Minaj fans are losing their mind after the superstar’s wax figure was unveiled Tuesday in Berlin, but the rapper actually loved it when it debuted a few years back.

Madame Tussauds in Berlin revealed the 37-year-old rapper’s wax figure, but it is actually not new at all to the world. The “Anaconda” hitmaker’s figure first debuted at Tussauds in Las Vegas in August of 2015. At the time, Minaj definitely appeared to be overjoyed by it. Newsweek noticed in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Cancels North American Tour This Fall: I ‘Simply Don’t Have The Time To Rehearse’)

 

“YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO WTF?!?!?!?!??!?? Had no idea they were really doing this,” the rapper captioned a post on Instagram, along with a video post of the figure and tons of heart-eyes emojis in 2015. “I would’ve went to Vegas for this. #HappyBirthdayAnaconda Madam [sic] Tussauds Wax Figure—whoever did this [emojis].” (RELATED: Star Singer Is Putting Up Pathetic Ticket Sales Numbers. Here’s How Few She’s Selling)

Tussauds’s Minaj figure is modeled after the rapper’s looks in the 2014 video for her hit “Anaconda.” As the picture noted, the figure is dressed in a gold chain bustier and blank spanks, while down on all fours.

But apparently, some fans missed the first time around and reacted very loudly on social media, suggesting the wax figurine looked nothing like Minaj.

What do you think?