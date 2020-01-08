Some Nicki Minaj Fans Hate The Superstar’s Wax Figure. Rapper Actually Loved It When It Debuted.

Many Nicki Minaj fans are losing their mind after the superstar’s wax figure was unveiled Tuesday in Berlin, but the rapper actually loved it when it debuted a few years back.

Madame Tussauds in Berlin revealed the 37-year-old rapper’s wax figure, but it is actually not new at all to the world. The “Anaconda” hitmaker’s figure first debuted at Tussauds in Las Vegas in August of 2015. At the time, Minaj definitely appeared to be overjoyed by it. Newsweek noticed in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Cancels North American Tour This Fall: I ‘Simply Don’t Have The Time To Rehearse’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Aug 4, 2015 at 10:27am PDT

“YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO WTF?!?!?!?!??!?? Had no idea they were really doing this,” the rapper captioned a post on Instagram, along with a video post of the figure and tons of heart-eyes emojis in 2015. “I would’ve went to Vegas for this. #HappyBirthdayAnaconda Madam [sic] Tussauds Wax Figure—whoever did this [emojis].” (RELATED: Star Singer Is Putting Up Pathetic Ticket Sales Numbers. Here’s How Few She’s Selling)

Tussauds’s Minaj figure is modeled after the rapper’s looks in the 2014 video for her hit “Anaconda.” As the picture noted, the figure is dressed in a gold chain bustier and blank spanks, while down on all fours.

But apparently, some fans missed the first time around and reacted very loudly on social media, suggesting the wax figurine looked nothing like Minaj.

When did @NICKIMINAJ turn into #Pocahontas ? Who created this thing, Helen Keller? She’s so much prettier than this. They ever get these things right. Maybe it’s time to stop the whole wax figure thing? https://t.co/UyMFqFeowO — dina stavola (@dinastavola) January 7, 2020

Girl thats Selena Quintanilla pic.twitter.com/XZ44u3e89J — Third Ward Trill (@thirdwardcreole) January 7, 2020

Why does the new @NICKIMINAJ wax figure look like a younger Rosario from @WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/8ZwJcOorue — Erin Austin (@erinaustin) January 8, 2020

Who’s dad is this? Because it’s definitely not Nicki . Can we please stop with these wax figures because y’all never get it right and they always look a mess — Jenaya (@jenaya_aweman) January 7, 2020

the new Nicki Minaj wax figure in Berlin isn’t…great… pic.twitter.com/zKNythVOMo — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 7, 2020

Hard to believe that this is the wax figure that was in Vegas in November 2017. Who gave her a facelift!? #NickiMinaj #madametussauds pic.twitter.com/zsNFLJfuq5 — Marky Mark (@themarkmeza) January 8, 2020

