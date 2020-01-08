When Does ‘Ozark’ Season 3 Start? It Appears Netflix Will Release It March 27

We might only be a few months away from season three of “Ozark” beginning on Netflix.

As somebody noticed on Google, if you search “Ozark season 3,” the search engine shows episode dates for season three being March 27. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

I checked it on my own phone, and got the same thing.

#OZARK season 3 has yet to confirm when it will air on Netflix yet. But a Google search shows episode 1 and 2 being available on March 27th. @netflix can you confirm? pic.twitter.com/DySje4XAUr — Shannon Reed (@Hoyce1212) January 4, 2020

For what it’s worth, I did the same thing with “The Last Ship” on TNT, and Google’s projected date was 100% correct.

I have no understand of how Google has these dates before the public seemingly does, but I’d be willing to bet anything at this point “Ozark” season three begins March 27.

For fans of the hit show with Jason Bateman, that’s great news. “Ozark” is one of the best shows on TV. Marty and the rest of his family cleaning drug money is a hell of a plot.

Now, am I huge fan of it dropping during March Madness? No, I’m not really a fan of that. How am I supposed to follow the plot lines of the Byrde family if I have basketball to watch at the same time?

It would have been much better to drop “Ozark” season three in early March.

At the same time, I’m not going to do too much complaining. I’m just happy the show will be back in a few months.

It’s truly one of the best things to watch out there right now. Netflix made a smashing hit, and I can’t wait to see what we get in season three.