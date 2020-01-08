New Photos Surface Of Bill Clinton And Ghislaine Maxwell On Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’

New photos surfaced Wednesday of former President Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madame and confidant, onboard Epstein’s private plane, the “Lolita Express.”

The photos were taken in 2002 and supplied by Epstein’s masseuse, and Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc sat down Wednesday morning to discuss how these new revelations will make it even harder for Clinton to escape the Epstein scandal.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!