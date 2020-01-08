Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Confirm They Will ‘Step Back’ From Royal Roles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed they will be taking a “step back” from their royal roles Wednesday.

The statement was shared on the royals’ Instagram account alongside a photo of Markle and Harry.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the statement read. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the statement continued. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.” (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Contemplating Moving To Canada, Ditching Royal Titles)

The royals claimed they will be sharing more details about their next steps in collaboration with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and others.

The statement comes after reports surfaced Wednesday that Markle and the Prince would be moving to Canada and giving up their royal titles.