REVIEW: Paramount Network’s New Show ’68 Whiskey’ Is A Fun Ride

Paramount Network might have another big hit on its hands with the military show “68 Whiskey.”

I had the opportunity to screen the first few episodes ahead of the Jan. 15 premiere, and they didn’t disappoint one bit.

Of course, this is the same network that brought us “Yellowstone,” and “68 Whiskey” has Ron Howard and Brian Grazer involved. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

Those are great pieces to have, and it shows in the final product.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 68 Whiskey (@68whiskey) on Dec 20, 2019 at 11:22am PST

Now, I’m going to keep this spoiler-free. I don’t want to ruin anything before you guys watch it live, but the premise isn’t too complicated.

The show follows Rosa Alvarez (Cristina Rodlo), Cooper Roback (Sam Keeley) and Mekhi Davis (Jeremy Tardy) on their tour in Afghanistan in a medical unit.

“68 Whiskey” isn’t like your usual war show. It’s not like “SEAL Team” or a drama packed with action. It does have a very light and easy tone to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 68 Whiskey (@68whiskey) on Nov 25, 2019 at 3:48pm PST

People expecting a bunch of explosions and action are probably going to be disappointed. It’s not that kind of show.

It shines a light more on the day-to-day life and shenanigans soldiers get into during their time on deployment. It’s an extremely humanized show compared to your standard war film that is more about the action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 68 Whiskey (@68whiskey) on Dec 27, 2019 at 12:14pm PST

There are plenty of laughs along the way, but there are also some serious moments. Most of the latter take place in the actual medical units or hospitals.

It’s a great reminder in between the fun that the show is taking place in a war zone. Bad things happen, people die, people get hurt and it’s not all sunshine and roses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 68 Whiskey (@68whiskey) on Dec 23, 2019 at 12:40pm PST

“68 Whiskey” strikes a nice balance, and I would suggest you all check it out on the Paramount Network starting Jan. 15.