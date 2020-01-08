STUDY: Only 62% Of Americans Will Watch The Super Bowl

Not as many Americans will watch the Super Bowl as you probably think.

According to a study from Piplsay, only 62% of Americans intend on watching the big game to close out the NFL season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Jan 6, 2020 at 7:15am PST

Only 62%? Really? This can’t be correct. I simply refuse to believe 38% of Americans are going to sit it out. That makes no sense at all.

If you don’t watch the Super Bowl, then you should be forced to leave the country. If you don’t want to participate in our biggest tradition, then get the hell out of the country.

Buy a ticket and fly to North Korea forever.

The Super Bowl is all about getting together with your buddies, drinking some beer, eating some food and watching the final NFL game of the year.

How could anybody skip that? Do they just hate freedom and football? That’s not the spirit that won WWII.

Seriously, either watch the Super Bowl or get the hell out. I have no other words to share. I’m disgusted and embarrassed by the 38% who will be sitting it out.

Congrats, you’re trying to ruin America.