Texas Football State Title Game Had More Attendance Than 69% Of Bowl Games

The Texas high school football state title game got more attendance than the vast majority of college bowl games.

DallasNews.com reported the following:

The Class 6A Division I state championship game, in which Galena Park North Shore beat Duncanville 31-17 in a matchup of nationally ranked teams, had an attendance of 47,818. That was more fans than attended 27 of the 39 college bowl games that had been played going into Monday night’s Mobile (Ala.) Bowl. That is 69% of the bowl games.

This is all you’ll ever need to know about how popular football is in the state of Texas. A state title game got more people to buy tickets than the majority of bowl games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Granted, I’m sure attendance wasn’t anywhere near the big bowl games, but that’s not the point. The fact a high school game beat any bowl game is unreal.

Texas didn’t just beat a single bowl game. It beat 69% of them.

I know some people who played high school football in Texas, and the way they talk about it is unreal. It feels like the stakes down are way higher down there.

Just watch “Friday Night Lights” if you don’t believe me.

The fact they beat 69% of bowl games is impressive to say the least. That much I can guarantee you. People love their football down in Texas.