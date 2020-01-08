Trump Offers Iran A Chance For Peace After Country Launches Missiles At US Bases In Iraq

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday morning after Iran launched missiles at U.S. military bases in Iraq.

The president, speaking from the White House, informed the public that there were no U.S. casualties in the aftermath of the strikes and that there was “minimal damage” to the bases. He reiterated that Iran will not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon during his administration, and warned that he will impose powerful new sanctions on the country will continue until stops enabling terror against the U.S. and around the world. (RELATED: US Bases In Iraq Attacked By Iran In Retaliation For Soleimani Death)

Trump touted the fact that he “eliminated the world’s top terrorist,” Qasem Soleimani, last week in a drone strike. Soleimani’s death followed Iranian attacks on the U.S. embassy in Iraq and the death of an American contractor. According to the State Department, Soleimani was planning an imminent attack on U.S. facilities and service members in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

WATCH:

Soleimani was responsible for the “absolutely worst atrocities” and “should have been terminated long ago,” Trump asserted.

The president also took time to blast the Iran Deal, which freed up over $100 billion to Iran under the Obama administration, alleging that the deal was used to sponsor terror.

“Instead of staying thank you to the United States, they chanted ‘death to America,'” Trump said, adding that Iran “went on a terror spree funded by money from the deal.”

Trump concluded his address by calling on the international community to break away from the remnants of the Iran Deal, and instead create a new deal that prevents Iran from having nuclear capabilities but also allows the country to prosper economically.

“Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism. The time has come for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, and China to recognize this reality. They must now break away from the remnants of the Iran deal or JCPOA, and we must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place,” he said.