Obama Vs. Trump: Here’s How These Two Presidents Deal With Terrorists

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama have very different strategies when dealing with enemies of the United States.

The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that Trump’s Defense Department ordered a U.S. military airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force who was “actively developing plans” to attack both American service members in Iraq and American diplomats in Iraq.

Democrats like former Vice President Joe Biden have since criticized the move, saying that the Obama administration “solved” the Iran problem.

