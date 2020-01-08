Trump: Missiles Fired By Iran Were ‘Paid For’ With Money Made Available By Obama

President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that the missiles fired by Iran at targets in Iraq Tuesday night were paid with money made available by former President Barack Obama’s Iran deal.

“The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration,” Trump said. “The regime also greatly tightened the range on their own country, even recently killing 1,500 people at the many protests that are taking place all throughout Iran.”

“The very defective JCPOA expires shortly, anyway,” he continued. “It gives Iran a clear and quick path to nuclear breakout. Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism.”

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was an agreement entered into by Obama and Iran, along with a number of European allies, meant to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in 2018.

The president further warned Iran, saying, “Peace and stability cannot prevail in the Middle East, as long as Iran continues to foment violence, unrest, hatred, and war.”

“The civilized world must send a clear and unified message to the Iranian regime — your campaign of terror, murder, mayhem, will not be tolerated any longer,” said Trump. “It will not be allowed to go forward.”

Following Trump’s strike on Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, there was widespread worry about what Iran’s response would be. The country appeared to respond overnight Tuesday by striking bases in Iraq that housed U.S. armed forces. The strikes resulted in zero reported American casualties. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Suggests Trump Took Out Iranian General To Distract From Impeachment)