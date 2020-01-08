Trump Refuses To Apologize For Death Of Soleimani: ‘They Weren’t There To Discuss A Vacation’

President Donald Trump refused to apologize for the Jan. 2 death of top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani during a Tuesday White House press conference.

“We saved a lot of lives by terminating his life,” the president told the press. “A lot of lives were saved.”

WATCH:

“He was traveling with the head of Hezbollah. They weren’t there to discuss a vacation,” Trump said. “They weren’t there to go to a nice resort someplace in Baghdad. They were there to discuss bad business.”

