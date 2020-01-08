Wisconsin Star Tyler Biadasz Declares For The NFL Draft, Will Likely Be The First Center Picked

Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz is headed to the NFL.

The Badgers released an Instagram video Wednesday of the phenom lineman announcing his decision to go pro. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The decision comes after a ton of successful time spent in Madison as a dominating player. Watch his announcement video below.

Obviously, you hate to see a guy like Biadasz leave. The young man has been an absolute star for the Badgers.

Biadasz anchored our line this past season, and he was an absolute beast against opposing defenses. Nobody wanted to line up against him.

Having said that, you always want to also see these guys go to the NFL and make a fat amount of cash. Wisconsin has a proud tradition of producing great NFL lineman.

Biadasz is the latest player in that line, and he has a proud tradition to now uphold.

I have no doubt he’s going to make a ton of money, and do very well at the next level. Props to him for doing such a damn good job for the Badgers.

He had a hell of a run in Madison.