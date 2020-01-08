Report: Julianne Hough And Husband Brooks Laich ‘Spending Time Apart’ After Two Years Of Marriage

Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich are reportedly “spending time apart,” with sources stating that the couple aren’t ready yet to “share what’s going on between them.”

“They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what’s going on between them,” a source close to the 31-year-old actress told E! News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

“They don’t even really know what to call it,” the source added. “There’s a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal.” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

The source continued, while noting that the “Safe Haven” star is “very private about this time in her life.”

“She’s been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement,” the insider explained. “She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it’s kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship.”

It all comes after reports started surfacing earlier in the day that speculated that there might be problems in their relationship after fans noticed several of her posts on social media included her not wearing her wedding ring.

That was on top of a post made days earlier by Laich, a former NHL player, talking about his goals for 2020 and one line mentioned how he’s always working on “becoming a better man.”

“As the new year inches closer, I’m doing some reflecting, and some looking ahead,” Books wrote on Instagram. “I’m always working on becoming a better man, a better version of me, and it always starts with a vision of who that person is. Knowing where I am, and where I want to go, are equally important.”

As previously reported, last year Hough opened up about her relationship and revealed that she had recently told her husband she wasn’t “straight.”

“I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me,” Hough told Women’s Health. “I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship.”

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right,'” she added. “And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’ I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”