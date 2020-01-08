Iraq War Veteran Explains How The Obama Administration Empowered Iranian Terrorism

Daily Caller’s editorial director, Vince Coglianese, interviews Iraq war veteran, Chris Neiweem to discuss the growing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

In this excerpt, Neiweem explains how the Obama administration’s posture toward rogue regimes ended up emboldening them and putting U.S. troops in greater danger.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!