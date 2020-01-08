Vikings Beating The Saints Averaged Nearly 31 Million Viewers On Fox, Peaked At 39.644 Million Viewers

The TV ratings for the Vikings beating the Saints were huge.

According to a release from Fox, the game between Minnesota and New Orleans was watched by 30.79 million people. That’s lower than the Seahawks/Eagles game from Sunday, but it was up 17% from the same slot last season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out all the data below.

The Vikings-Saints overtime thriller was indeed WILD. Sunday’s matchup delivered the best early NFL Wild Card performance since 2016. #SKOL | #Saints pic.twitter.com/boGtPOrYRm — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) January 6, 2020

You know what I always say about TV ratings and football. There’s a direct link between how high the ratings are and my confidence in America.

The ratings from this past weekend were huge across the board. They were big Saturday when the Titans beat the Patriots, and they only got bigger Sunday.

Both NFC wild-card games put up monster ratings. Each game averaged more than 30 million viewers on Fox, which is simply absurd.

The NFL’s TV ratings this season have been nothing short of pornographic. They’ve been gigantic every single week, and I’m here for that kind of action.

As the playoffs continue, I have no doubt at all that the numbers will only get bigger. You just love to see it!