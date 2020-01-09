‘1917’ Expected To Make Around $25 Million This Upcoming Weekend During Its Wide Release

“1917” is expected to make a ton of money this weekend.

The WWI film is expected to make $25 million during its wide release weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

That’s expected to be enough to take the top spot.

I can’t wait to see this movie. I absolutely can’t wait. I can’t remember the last time I was this amped for a war movie.

Everything I’ve heard about “1917” is awesome. I’ve only heard good things, and the movie has all the hype in the world.

I’m not shocked at all the projections are big.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1917 (@1917) on Jan 7, 2020 at 9:15am PST

We also don’t get a ton of WWI movies and shows. We have more WWII content than we know what to do with, but WWI is seriously lacking.

“1917” is looking to fill that void, and I think people are going to absolutely love it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1917 (@1917) on Jan 5, 2020 at 9:20pm PST

I’m hopefully going to catch it this weekend, and I’ll make sure to let you know what I think. My expectations are absolutely through the roof.

For those that have seen “1917,” sound off in the comments.