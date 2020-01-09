Logan Paul Says Fight Against Antonio Brown Is ‘Closer Than Anyone Expects’

It sounds like a fight between Logan Paul and Antonio Brown might actually happen.

There’s been serious chatter about the possibility ever since former Patriots receiver essentially challenged the social media star to a fight. Now, it might actually be taking place. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

i’d drop you faster than the patriots https://t.co/Vv592JRkxk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 7, 2020

“I’m f**king serious, bro. You know how serious I take fighting…I think we might be closer than anyone expects,” Paul told TMZ sports about a potential fight against the disgraced NFL free agent.

Watch his full comments below.

I want this fight to happen so badly. I can’t even begin to tell you how badly I want to watch this fight unfold.

Logan Paul would wipe the floor with Antonio Brown. That fight would be over in a matter of moments. Disagree with me?

Well, the oddsmakers sure don’t because they have the older Paul brother as a heavy favorite.

Opening odds for a potential boxing match between @LoganPaul and @AB84 (BetOnline): Logan Paul -2000

Antonio Brown +1000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 7, 2020

Paul has fighting experience, and he’s actually good in the ring. He would work Brown like it was nothing at all.

Please, make this happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on Nov 9, 2019 at 10:53am PST

Nothing would make me happier than watching a YouTube star just boat race Brown like it was nothing. It’s what the people want to see!