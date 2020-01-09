Brady Hoke Becomes The Head Football Coach At San Diego State After Rock Long Steps Down

Brady Hoke is the new head football coach at San Diego State.

According to multiple reports, Hoke has taken over the team after former head coach Rocky Long stepped down.

The last time he was the head coach of a game was back at Tennessee after Butch Jones was fired. Before that, he was the head coach at Michigan, and had a terrible tenure with the Wolverines.

BREAKING: Rocky Long is expected to step down at San Diego State. The plan is for DL coach Brady Hoke to take over the program, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 8, 2020

Brady Hoke is back in charge of @SDSUFootball! pic.twitter.com/aalHYjL2Yk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 8, 2020

Good luck to the Aztecs! Best of luck to SDSU because they’re going to need it. Hoke wasn’t successful at Michigan, and he probably won’t be successful in San Diego.

That dude ran Michigan’s football team into the ground. Jim Harbaugh still hasn’t revived the program all these years later from Hoke’s damage.

It’s truly astounding how bad he was with the Wolverines. Playing them became a glorified practice every year.

There’s no chance in hell he’s a better option than Rocky Long at SDSU. That’s just not going to happen at all.

If I had to guess, this will come crashing down in flames for the Aztecs. Again, best of luck!