Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Who McCain Once Said Should Resign From Obama’s National Security Team, Leading War Powers Resolution In House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has selected Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin to sponsor a resolution reigning in President Donald Trump’s authority to use military force against Iran, but Slotkin was also ripped for not keeping Congress informed on Iran when she was a member of former President Barack Obama’s national security team.

Slotkin was chastised by the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain in 2014 for her testimony on Iran, and McCain even asked her to resign from the administration, calling her “totally unqualified.” (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin Gets Booed After Announcing Support For Impeachment)

“Ms. Slotkin, we learn more from The New York Times and from The Wall Street Journal than we do from any briefing that we’ve ever had with you,” McCain told Slotkin during a tense hearing on Capitol Hill that year. (RELATED: Here Are The Five 2020 Races That Could Determine Control Of The Senate)

Slotkin served in a national security role during both the Obama and George W. Bush administrations, including her role Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, which she served in from 2014-2017.

Slotkin was a strong supporter of the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, which was recently ended after Iran announced they would no longer keep up their commitments.

“While serving in the Obama admin, Slotkin supported a deal that sent Iran billions in cash that they openly admitted would fund terrorism,” Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action told the Daily Caller Thursday. “Now Pelosi has Slotkin leading the disparaging of President Trump for taking decisive action that kept Americans safe.”

The House of Representatives is set to vote on a War Powers resolution Thursday, according to CBS.