Trump Effigy Reportedly Burned To The Ground In Melania’s Home Country

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to their Christmas Eve party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

REUTERS/Leah Millis

William Davis Reporter
A statue of President Donald Trump was reportedly burned to the ground Thursday in First lady Melania Trump’s home country of Slovenia.

The statue of Trump was 26-feet-tall, and featured the U.S. president in a suit and red tie, with a clenched fist, according to The Associated Press. The burning of the statue was condemned by the mayor of Morvace, Slovenia, who said the police are still searching for the arsonist. (RELATED: Iraqis Celebrate In Streets, Praise Trump After Soleimani Death)

The statue was specifically designed to malign the president as two-faced, with each side of the statue showing a different Trump facial expression. (RELATED: New Poll Shows Trump Leading Top Democrats In Solid Blue State)

“Like all populists, the statue has two faces,” statue creator Thomas Schlegl said in August, according to the AP. “One is humane and nice, the other is that of a vampire.”

Slovenia is the home country of Melania Trump, who came to the United States in the 1990’s.