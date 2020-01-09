Ed Orgeron: ‘The Day I Can’t Whoop A Man’s A** Is The Day I Don’t Get Out Of Bed’

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron once dropped an epic line about fighting.

ESPN dropped an incredible profile of the electric coach Wednesday full of stories from people who know the man leading the Tigers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kyle Fetterly told a story about their time together at Syracuse when Coach O was there early in the morning working out.

An assistant asked why he was working out so early, and the iconic coach responded with, “Son, the day I can’t whoop a man’s ass is the day I don’t get out of bed.”

Inject this right into my veins. Inject it right into my soul right now. I want this quote printed out, put on posters and hung all over the office.

If you can’t whoop a man’s ass, then what is the point of even waking up? That’s the kind of energy and spirt that has LSU at 14-0 and in the national title game.

I want Coach O to just get a TV show where he gives us motivational quotes on a regular basis. I’d watch every single second of that.

That’s the kind of entertainment we crave.

Now, he’ll face Clemson for the title Monday night on ESPN. Can’t wait! I have no doubt he’ll have some more epic quotes if they win.