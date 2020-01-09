Gardner Minshew Begins Road Trip Across America, Says It’ll Be Up There With The Discovery Of Fire

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew got his road trip across America underway Wednesday.

The Jaguars tweeted a video of their star gunslinger in his RV previewing the trip, and it’s epic. Minshew said this trip will be talked about with the discovery of fire and the invention of the submarine.

Watch the incredible video below.

When they look back in history, they are gonna be talking about three things:

The discovery of fire

Invention of the submarine

