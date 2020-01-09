Gardner Minshew Begins Road Trip Across America, Says It’ll Be Up There With The Discovery Of Fire

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew got his road trip across America underway Wednesday.
The Jaguars tweeted a video of their star gunslinger in his RV previewing the trip, and it’s epic. Minshew said this trip will be talked about with the discovery of fire and the invention of the submarine.
Watch the incredible video below.
When they look back in history, they are gonna be talking about three things:
The discovery of fire
Invention of the submarine
This road trip@TravelcampRV | @GardnerMinshew5#JackieMoon pic.twitter.com/MtJ7iljoYi
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 8, 2020
I couldn't be more excited for this. I absolutely couldn't be more pumped. We're one day into this road trip, and it's already exceeding expectations.
If you’re not excited for Minshew’s road trip, then I suggest checking to see if you still have a pulse.
I can’t even begin to imagine the kind of content we’re going to get over the next few months. It’s going to be absolutely epic.
It’s going to be about doing badass stuff, drinking beers and enjoying this great country. How could anybody be against that?
Go, Gardner, go! I can’t wait to soak up every minute of this show.