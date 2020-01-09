NCAAM HIGHLIGHTS: Illinois Beats Wisconsin 71-70

The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a heartbreaking 71-70 loss to Illinois late Wednesday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:27pm PST

Coming into last night, I pointed out this was a game the Badgers had to win. It was an opportunity to improve, and get a big win at home. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Fighting Illini are a hell of a team, but there’s no excuse to drop a home game to them. Unfortunately, they edged us out in the final moments of action to upset us at home.

This is a tough pill to swallow. Is Illinois talented? Yes. They’re a great squad, and Kofi Cockburn is one of the best big guys in America.

Still, when we’re playing at home, there’s no excuse for losing. There’s just not. The Kohl Center was rocking Wednesday night, and the energy was high.

We need to capitalize on moments like that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 8, 2020 at 6:43pm PST

Having said that, it was nice to see Kobe King put together a great game. The athletic guard dropped 21 on Illinois.

It’s too bad Reuvers disappeared on the floor during another big game. King can’t do it all by himself.

Tough one tonight, but standout performance from Kobe King pic.twitter.com/Ruwm7YqX6u — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 9, 2020

Now, it’s onto Penn State this Saturday. Sitting at 9-6 is less than ideal, but the weekend is another chance to get a big win.

Let’s get the job done.