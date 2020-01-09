Ilhan Omar Berates Trump Admin, Casts Iraqi People As Victims ‘Unjustly Suffering’ In A ‘Proxy War’

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar berated President Donald Trump’s administration Thursday and cast the Iraqi people as victims on the House floor.

Omar said the administration asks “us to deny reality.” Her words came after Iran launched missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq Tuesday. (RELATED: Trump Offers Iran A Chance For Peace After Country Launches Missiles At US Bases In Iraq)

“This administration says starving the Iranian economy is in defense of human rights, when it is an abuse of them,” Omar said Thursday afternoon. “That withdrawal from the nuclear deal was a demonstration of American leadership when it is an abandonment of it.”

“Escalation is deescalation. War is peace,” she added. “In fact, they’re asking us to deny reality.”

WATCH:

Omar stressed that the families of American soldiers and diplomats “are being kept awake at night worrying.” She also emphasized that the Iranian and Iraqi people are suffering unjustly.

“The Iraqi people, who have suffered decades of unjust war, are now unjustly suffering as their country becomes a battleground in a proxy war,” she said. “The Iranian people have suffered because of maximum pressure and will suffer because of this escalation.”

Omar quoted Revolutionary War hero John Quincy Adams: “America goes not abroad in search of monsters. America’s glory is not dominion but liberty.”

“This administration has gone abroad in search of monsters to destroy,” she said. “May God show us the way to freedom, independence and peace.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.