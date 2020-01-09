Jameis Winston Reportedly Wants More Than $30 Million Annually

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston wants an absurd amount of money.

I was watching Pat McAfee yesterday when the former NFL punter started talking about how Winston wants more than $30 million annually.

I thought he was joking. There couldn’t be any way that was true, right?

Well, it turns out there was a report from late December about how the former Florida State star wants that kind of cash.

#GoBucs scoop on Jameis: I have heard Jameis is looking for over $30M a year in an extension. Would be extremely unhappy with a franchise tag. There are other markets that would value Jameis much more than Tampa Bay. Chicago comes to mind. — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) December 24, 2019

Winston is out of his mind if he thinks he’s worth $30 to $35 million a season. That’s simply absurd, and there’s no other way to describe it.

This dude is the founding member of the 30/30 club after being the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and interceptions in the same season.

Quarterbacks who hand the ball to the other team generally don’t become the highest paid player in the league.

Jameis is confident he can be “the best.” pic.twitter.com/vzUxvc26mp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2019

If Winston thinks he’s going to get paid Russell Wilson level money by the Bucs, then he’s lost his damn mind.

There’s no chance in hell that’s going to happen. He might be a top 10 or 15 paid quarterback in the NFL on his next deal, but he’s not getting $30 million or more.

That’s the kind of decision that would get a general manager banned for life from ever working in the NFL again.

Best of luck to him on his contract negotiations! It sounds like he has some lofty expectations.