Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Wanted ‘Soft Landing’ For Jason Garrett

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wanted Jason Garrett’s exit to be as painless as possible.

After weeks and weeks of speculation, the team’s former head coach was finally shown the exit after the hiring of Mike McCarthy. Jones wanted to let Garrett down as easily as possible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jones said the following Wednesday, according to the team’s website:

I do not only respect what he brought, helped (building) what we’re sitting in, helped what we’re doing. Their family has been a part of that in their own way. As we all know, not the way — it took too many people, too many former players, coaches, everybody involved, to get to be sitting here today. But I felt strongly about that, and we all wanted this to have a very nice, if possible under the circumstances, soft landing.

I think this is kind of what we all knew what was going on. It’s not a secret at all that Jones and Garrett are very close.

They’ve worked closely for years and years. There’s no question Jones hated the fact he had to move on from Garrett.

It wasn’t something he wanted to do at all. It was like firing his son. It was going to be incredibly painful, and he wanted to handle the situation with care.

He wasn’t looking to humiliate or embarrass Garrett in any way, shape, or form.

Luckily, Garrett’s departure seemed to go well, and he’s in the mix for other NFL jobs. I’m sure the Jones family and their former head coach will continue to be close.

It’s an unfortunate decision, but it just had to be done.