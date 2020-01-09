Jimmy Butler Gets Into Altercation With TJ Warren

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler got into a tense altercation with Pacers player TJ Warren during a Wednesday night win.

Warren appeared to grab Butler when he was driving to the hoop, and the NBA star didn't take kindly to that at all.

The two went chest to chest and exchanged some words before being separated. Watch the whole incident below.

The two went chest to chest and exchanged some words before being separated. Watch the whole incident below.

“You’re f—ing trash.” Jimmy Butler and TJ Warren got tangled up, and both players had a few words for each other pic.twitter.com/C0VCJuuEFW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2020

Let me just say it’s stuff like this that really makes me kind of think the NBA is a joke. If you’re going to go chest to chest, you damn sure better be willing to throw a punch.

If this were the NHL, Butler and Warren would have been swinging on each other. Unfortunately, it’s the NBA, and nobody actually backs up anything they do.

Outside of Ben Wallace and the Malice at the Palace, NBA players rarely back up their talk.

At the same time, Butler needs to be much smarter. He’s one of the best players in the NBA, and has a hell of a lot more to lose than Warren does.

This is a no-win situation for him. Next time, just learn to walk away. He might want to look like a tough guy. He won’t feel the same if he gets suspended.

Be smarter, Butler. Be much smarter.