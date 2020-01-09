Watch Katie Holmes In The Trailer For The Upcoming Horror Movie ‘Brahms: The Boy II’

The trailer for “Brahms: The Boy II” was recently released, and it looks terrifying.

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube description, is, “After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

If that doesn’t sound scary, don’t worry too much. The trailer is sure to give you goosebumps. Give it a watch below.

As I’ve said before, I’m not a huge fan of horror movies unless they’re damn good. They have to be really good.

If they’re anything less, I’m not interested. Where am I at on this one with Katie Holmes? I’m honestly not sure.

It has Holmes, which is obviously a plus.

It seems like a concept we’ve seen many times before, which means the audience will be expecting something unique from “Brahms: The Boy II.”

I’m 50/50 on it right now. It could go either way.

You can catch it in theaters starting Feb. 21. Sound off in the comments with what you think.