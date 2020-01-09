Marco Rubio Says The National Title Game Will Have A Fighter Jet Patrol For Donald Trump

Senator Marco Rubio says there’ll be fighter jets on patrol when President Donald Trump attends the national title game between LSU and Clemson.

“I kind of understand what he travels with in terms of security and everything it brings with it. The whole airspace is restricted. They’ll have fighter jets are up there. So, it’s not your typical event,” Rubio told TMZ Sports in a video shared Wednesday when asked about the security for Trump at the title game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

It really doesn’t get much more American than this. We’ve got the biggest college football game of the year, the President is in attendance and Rubio says there’ll be jets there.

If that doesn’t have you juiced, then I’m going to start wondering whether or not you’re a communist.

I also have to imagine there’s probably going to be a badass opening flyover outside of the jets there to protect the airspace.

Flyovers and football go hand-in-hand.

Monday night is going to be absolutely lit when Clemson and LSU take the field. I can’t wait. With the President in attendance and jets in the air, it’s going to be an amazing time.

Make sure to tune in on ESPN.