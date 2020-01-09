Meghan Markle’s Dad Is ‘Disappointed’ By Royals’ Decision To ‘Step Back’ From Senior Roles

Meghan Markle’s dad has responded to the royals’ decision to “step back” from their senior roles.
Thomas Markle, who has an estranged relationship with Meghan, called the decision “disappointing,” according to a report published Wednesday by UsWeekly.
“I’ll just simply say I’m disappointed,” he told the outlet, hours after the decision was made public.
Meghan and Prince Harry shared their decision on their personal Instagram account.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
(RELATED: Buckingham Palace Responds To Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Decision To Take A 'Step Back' From Royal Roles)
The couple intends to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom, reportedly including Canada and Los Angeles.
As previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly informed nobody of the decision before the statement went public.
Buckingham Palace responded to the statement claiming the talks were in an “early stage.”
“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the Palace said in a statement. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”