Meghan Markle’s Dad Is ‘Disappointed’ By Royals’ Decision To ‘Step Back’ From Senior Roles

Meghan Markle’s dad has responded to the royals’ decision to “step back” from their senior roles.

Thomas Markle, who has an estranged relationship with Meghan, called the decision “disappointing,” according to a report published Wednesday by UsWeekly.

“I’ll just simply say I’m disappointed,” he told the outlet, hours after the decision was made public.

Meghan and Prince Harry shared their decision on their personal Instagram account.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the statement read. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” (RELATED: Buckingham Palace Responds To Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Decision To Take A ‘Step Back’ From Royal Roles)

The couple intends to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom, reportedly including Canada and Los Angeles.

As previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly informed nobody of the decision before the statement went public.

Buckingham Palace responded to the statement claiming the talks were in an “early stage.”

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the Palace said in a statement. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”