Megyn Kelly Drops ‘Bombshell’ Interview With Fellow Fox News Sexual Harassment Accusers

Journalist Megyn Kelly aired part of an interview with three other women who made sexual harassment accusations while working at Fox News.

The interview comes on the heels of the movie “Bombshell,” which depicts how former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes left after numerous sexual harassment allegations.

The full interview will air on Kelly’s Instagram TV page at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Journalist Megyn Kelly aired part of a sit-down interview Thursday with three other former Fox employees who previously accused the network’s former CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment.

Kelly’s interview, which will premiere in-full at 4 p.m. Thursday on her Instagram TV page, comes in the wake of the movie “Bombshell” being released. “Bombshell” depicts the takedown of Ailes, and features actress Charlize Theron as Kelly. (RELATED: Charlize Theron And Nicole Kidman Are Dead Ringers For Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson In Ailes Film)

Talk show host Juliet Huddy, producer Rudi Bakhtiar, producer Julie Zaan, Kelly, and her husband Doug Brunt sat down to watch “Bombshell” and discuss how the movie compared to the sexual misconduct allegations in real life. The four women have previously said they were sexually harassed while working at Fox News under Ailes.

“It’s horrifying to know that you’re just trying to do a job and that’s actually what someone intended for you,” Zaan said tearfully according to the preview.

WATCH:

Kelly’s preview also highlights the infamous twirl featured in “Bombshell.” Ailes was accused of asking women visiting in his office to stand up and twirl around as he watched. The women discussed whether they were ever asked to twirl, and how they responded to it.

“So I was asked to do the spin. … And god help me, I did it,” Kelly said in the preview.

“I remember feeling like I put myself through school I was offered partnership at Jones Day, one of the best law firms in the world, I argued before federal courts of appeals all over the nation, I came here I’m covering the United States Supreme Court. I graduated with honors from all of my programs and now he wants me to twirl,” Kelly continued. “And I did it.”

Two of the women speaking with Kelly said they, too, had been asked to do the spin. One agreed to it, while the other declined.

“If you don’t get how demeaning that is, I can’t help you,” Kelly added.

Other allegations highlighted in Kelly’s preview include Zaan talking about Ailes wanting her “to ask him to give him oral sex.” Huddy also spoke about the moment former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly was allegedly heard by her mother “pleasuring himself on speakerphone.”

“You know, we somehow knew this was the way it worked,” according to Bakhtiar. “Everyone would tell you don’t complain about sexual harassment, because you’ll lose your job.”

Ailes was fired from Fox in July of 2016 after an independent investigation found numerous sexual harassment complaints. He died at age 77 in 2017. O’Reilly was fired as well in 2017, following multiple sexual harassment claims.